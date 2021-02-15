MARKET NEWS

Hold Entertainment Network India: target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Entertainment Network India with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Entertainment Network India


Entertainment Network India (ENIL) reported a weak set of Q3FY21 numbers. Revenues came in at Rs 85.6 crore (down 42.3% YoY) with core radio revenue de-growth of 36% YoY in Q3FY21. The solutions business witnessed 55% decline YoY as on-ground activities are yet to pick up. EBITDA dipped 45.9% YoY to Rs 20.9 crore. While ENIL managed cost reduction across all fronts, a sharp fall in revenues meant lower operating profit. Exceptional gain of Rs 29.3 crore was reported owing to reassessment of royalty provisions (Rs 26.1 crore) and fee received post termination of time brokerage deal with a US broadcaster (Rs 2.6 crore). Subsequently, reported PAT was at Rs 18.4 crore, up 85.9% YoY.


Outlook


We roll over valuations to FY23E and maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 185 (implying ~4x FY23E EV/EBITDA) vs. earlier TP of Rs 145.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Entertainment Network India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 03:51 pm

