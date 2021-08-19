Hold Coal India: target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India

Coal India (CIL) is world’s largest pure play coal producer. In FY21, CIL produced 596 million tonnes (MT) while offtake for FY21 was at 574 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 open cast and 22 mixed mines CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It has advanced technology in open cast mining

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value CIL at Rs 160, 4.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

