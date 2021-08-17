Hold Century Plyboards (India): target of Rs 470: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Century Plyboards (India)

Century Plyboards is India’s leading plywood manufacturers with a market share of ~30%+ in the country’s organised segment of plywood sector. It derives majority of revenues from plywood (53% of FY21 revenue), followed by laminates (19%), and MDF (17%) segments while balance is contributed by fibre cement boards and particle board divisions. Century also operates a CFS with capacity to handle 156,000 TEUs containers and contributed ~4% to overall FY21 revenues

Outlook

We assign HOLD (vs. BUY, earlier) on the stock We value Century at Rs 470/share (32x FY23 P/E).

