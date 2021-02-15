MARKET NEWS

Hold Berger Paints India: target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Berger Paints India with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Berger Paints India


Berger’s Q3FY21 performance was much ahead of our expectations on all fronts. Overall volume growth at ~28% was largely led by decorative segment wherein rural and semi urban regions have witnessed a continuous trend of strong demand supported by the festive season. On the other hand, a strong recovery in automotive sales helped in a robust revival in the performance of industrial paints (~15% of topline). The management has reiterated strong growth momentum will continue in Q4 led by uptick in urban demand and a favourable base. We believe volume growth for Berger would be in line with market leader Asian Paints at 13% in FY20-23E supported by market share gains and reduction in repainting cycles. On the margin front, we believe EBITDA margin will normalise, going forward, with a recovery in input prices and restoration of overheads.


Outlook


We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 810/share (earlier TP Rs 675).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Berger Paints India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 03:51 pm

