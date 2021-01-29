MARKET NEWS

Hold Bank of Baroda target of Rs 75: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

January 29, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bank of Baroda


Q3FY21 results were positive, with operational numbers largely matching expectations; reported asset quality improved q-o-q as domestic margins rose. Proforma asset quality with GNPA / NNPA at 9.63% / 3.36% saw a increase of 30BPS and 69BPS on sequential basis; overall collection efficiency is at 92% and 95-96% for corporate book. BoB has proactively created provisions and has a manageable restructuring book; but asset quality outlook challenges persist; we expect higher slippages/credit cost in Q4 and H1FY22


Outlook


Reasonable valuations of 0.41x / 0.39x FY22E / FY23E BVPS, but outlook still uncertain; we maintain a Hold rating with an unchanged PT of Rs 75.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

