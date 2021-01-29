Hold Bank of Baroda target of Rs 75: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bank of Baroda

Q3FY21 results were positive, with operational numbers largely matching expectations; reported asset quality improved q-o-q as domestic margins rose. Proforma asset quality with GNPA / NNPA at 9.63% / 3.36% saw a increase of 30BPS and 69BPS on sequential basis; overall collection efficiency is at 92% and 95-96% for corporate book. BoB has proactively created provisions and has a manageable restructuring book; but asset quality outlook challenges persist; we expect higher slippages/credit cost in Q4 and H1FY22

Outlook

Reasonable valuations of 0.41x / 0.39x FY22E / FY23E BVPS, but outlook still uncertain; we maintain a Hold rating with an unchanged PT of Rs 75.

