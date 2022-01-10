MARKET NEWS

Hindustan Unilever Q3 PAT seen up 14.1% YoY to Rs 2,181 cr: KRChoksey

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 13,046 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Broker Research
January 10, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever saw significant input cost inflation in the fabric wash segment, and, in order to mitigate the impact on margins, took calibrated price increases. (Representative image)

 
 
KRChoksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Unilever to report net profit at Rs 2,181 crore up 14.1% year-on-year (up 1.3% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 13,046 crore, according to KRChoksey.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,226 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer goods #earnings #Hindustan Unilever #KRChoksey #Result Poll
first published: Jan 10, 2022 06:33 pm

