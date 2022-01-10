Hindustan Unilever Q3 PAT seen up 14.1% YoY to Rs 2,181 cr: KRChoksey

Hindustan Unilever saw significant input cost inflation in the fabric wash segment, and, in order to mitigate the impact on margins, took calibrated price increases. (Representative image)

KRChoksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Unilever to report net profit at Rs 2,181 crore up 14.1% year-on-year (up 1.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 13,046 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,226 crore.

