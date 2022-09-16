English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment next month, to launch 1st model under Vida brand

    In a regulatory filing, the company said that "a new era in mobility is about to begin" alluding to an event under its Vida brand on October 7, 2022.

    PTI
    September 16, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST

    The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is all set to foray into the electric segment next month with the launch of its first model in the domestic market. In a regulatory filing, the company said that "a new era in mobility is about to begin" alluding to an event under its Vida brand on October 7, 2022.

    The two-wheeler major has issued invites to its dealers, investors and global distributors for the event to be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Industry sources confirmed that the company will launch its first EV product at the event.

    In March this year, Hero MotoCorp had said it has lined up a USD 100 million (around Rs 760 crore) global fund to nurture over 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG (environmental, social and governance) solutions, including its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs). The two-wheeler maker plans to introduce emerging mobility solutions under the Vida brand.

    Sources said the company has developed the product at its Jaipur-based R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology and will utilise its Chittor-based manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh to roll out the product.
    PTI
    Tags: #EV #Hero Motocorp #launch
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 05:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.