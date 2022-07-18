Hero MotoCorp launches Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition priced at Rs 1.52 lakh

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on July 18 said it has launched a Rally Edition of its 200cc bike Xpulse 200 4V, priced at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest edition comes with enhanced suspension set-up, increased ground clearance and rally graphics.

The Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition can be booked on company’s online sales platform eSHOP from July 22, 12pm onwards till July 29, 12pm, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. "The Rally Edition brings exceptional off-road capabilities through factory fitted rally kit and tuned for the very best riders, together with a unique design inspired by our Dakar machines," Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson noted.

The motorcycle comes powered by a 200cc oil-cooled engine, which churns out a maximum power of 18.9 BHP. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.