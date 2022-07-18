English
    Hero MotoCorp launches Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition priced at Rs 1.52 lakh

    The latest edition comes with enhanced suspension set-up, increased ground clearance and rally graphics.

    PTI
    July 18, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST

    The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on July 18 said it has launched a Rally Edition of its 200cc bike Xpulse 200 4V, priced at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition can be booked on company’s online sales platform eSHOP from July 22, 12pm onwards till July 29, 12pm, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. "The Rally Edition brings exceptional off-road capabilities through factory fitted rally kit and tuned for the very best riders, together with a unique design inspired by our Dakar machines," Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson noted.

    The motorcycle comes powered by a 200cc oil-cooled engine, which churns out a maximum power of 18.9 BHP. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.
