Healthium Medtech acquires CareNow Medical to boost presence in infection prevention segment

By acquiring CareNow Medical Private Limited, Healthium has now strengthens its portfolio in manufacturing and R&D capabilities.

Saurav Mukherjee
September 01, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
Medical devices firm Healthium Medtech on September 1 announced that it has acquired CareNow Medical Private Limited. With this acquisition, the firm is aiming at strengthening its product portfolio with patented and differentiated products in the advanced wound management and infection prevention segments.

This is the company's third acquisition in 2021. Prior to this, the medical devices firm had acquired the AbGel business in India and VitalCare in the United Kingdom to expand its surgical and post-surgical care portfolio.

ALSO READ: Apax Partners-promoted IPO-bound Healthium Medtech acquires Gelatin Sponge business of SGK Labs

"With the acquisition of a high-tech patent driven company like CareNow, we are proud to strengthen our advanced wound management and infection prevention segments by adding patented products made to globally accepted quality standards. We look forward to offering wider choices to our customers and delivering better standards in patient care worldwide," Healthium Medtech's CEO and MD Anish Bafna said.

By acquiring CareNow Medical Private Limited, Healthium has now strengthened its portfolio in manufacturing and R&D capabilities. CareNow’s manufacturing facility in Coimbatore is US FDA registered and will count as the 8th manufacturing facility for Healthium.

"We are happy to find in Healthium, the right partner to enable our products including the patented and innovative product range, to be accessed by a larger Indian audience and also reach the global market through their distribution network. We are excited that this partnership will result in the healthcare systems of 80 countries benefitting from our patented products," CareNow Medical's COO Anand Venkatachalam said.

Healthium is a global medtech company focused on products used in surgical and post-surgical care, while CareNow’s advanced wound dressing has patents across the US, Europe and India. Healthium has 8 manufacturing facilities and the company holds or has applied for 60 patents in India and the US.
