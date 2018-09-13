App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Health ministry bans Saridon, Corex and 326 other combination drugs

The list includes several painkillers, cough syrups, ointments and antibiotics

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Health has banned the production, sale and dispersal of about 328 fixed dose combinations of drugs (FDCs).

This ban will bring an end to a long legal battle between the ministry and the drug manufacturers. The battle, which has been ongoing since 2016, called for these ‘unsafe’ drugs to be banned.

Around 6,000 drug brands are expected to be affected by this ban, among them popular brands such as Saridon (painkiller), Panderm (skin cream), Lupidiclox (antibiotic), Corex (cough syrup) and several others.

In March 2016, the government had banned up to 344 FDCs but this was met with heavy criticism and contested in various high courts, and even the Supreme Court, by the manufacturers.

In December 2017, the SC asked Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) to intervene in the matter. The DTAB eventually said there was no therapeutic evidence that the ingredients in about 328 of these FDCs cause any harm to people.

The SC further added that the remaining FDCs, on the original list, could also not be banned as they have been manufactured in the country since before 1988.

The All India Drug Action Network sought the banning of the drugs which were not part of the DTAB report, as these itself accounted for about Rs 2,500 crore of the pharmaceutical market.

Since then, several drug manufacturers have claimed that such drugs have either been phased out or have gotten their combinations altered.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 01:37 pm

tags #Business #India #pharma

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.