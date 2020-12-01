PlusFinancial Times
HDFC Life, Ketto India launch 'Promisewala Dabba' initiative to support the Dabbawalas of Mumbai

Under the campaign, both HDFC Life and Ketto India will deliver a ration supply kit for every family of Dabbawalas.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 1, 2020 / 07:48 PM IST
File Image
File Image

Aiming to support the Dabbawalas of Mumbai, who were badly hit due to the coronavirus lockdown, HDFC Life along with Ketto India have joined hands to launch nationwide campaign - Promisewala Dabba.

Under this campaign, both HDFC Life and Ketto India will deliver a ration supply kit to every family of Dabbawalas. The ration supply will consist of basic essentials including staples such as rice, dal and wheat, condiments and spices, sanitation and hygiene items, etc,  Economic Times reported.

Dabbawalas, staff of consulates allowed to travel in local trains

Both firms aim to reach out to the entire community of dabbawalas via a nationwide crowdfunding campaign.

In the first phase of this initiative, the firms visited the Dabbawalas’ very own hometown in Pune's Wajavane. Now in its second phase, they have extended an invitation to people to donate their part in making a further difference in the lives of these dabbawalas.

Show

During the six-month long COVID-19 lockdown, the century-old community of tiffin deliverers have been ht the hardest, with some returning to their own villages. Most of them even switched to agriculture and other alternate sources of livelihood.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Covid-19 #Dabbawalas #HDFC Life #Ketto India
first published: Dec 1, 2020 07:48 pm

