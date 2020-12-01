HDFC Life, Ketto India launch 'Promisewala Dabba' initiative to support the Dabbawalas of Mumbai

Under the campaign, both HDFC Life and Ketto India will deliver a ration supply kit for every family of Dabbawalas.

File Image

Aiming to support the Dabbawalas of Mumbai, who were badly hit due to the coronavirus lockdown, HDFC Life along with Ketto India have joined hands to launch nationwide campaign - Promisewala Dabba.

Under this campaign, both HDFC Life and Ketto India will deliver a ration supply kit to every family of Dabbawalas. The ration supply will consist of basic essentials including staples such as rice, dal and wheat, condiments and spices, sanitation and hygiene items, etc, Economic Times reported.

Dabbawalas, staff of consulates allowed to travel in local trains

Both firms aim to reach out to the entire community of dabbawalas via a nationwide crowdfunding campaign.

In the first phase of this initiative, the firms visited the Dabbawalas’ very own hometown in Pune's Wajavane. Now in its second phase, they have extended an invitation to people to donate their part in making a further difference in the lives of these dabbawalas.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

During the six-month long COVID-19 lockdown, the century-old community of tiffin deliverers have been ht the hardest, with some returning to their own villages. Most of them even switched to agriculture and other alternate sources of livelihood.