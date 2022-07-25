English
    HDFC Bank to be among world's top 10 most valuable banks after merger: Report

    HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender has a market capitalisation of about $108 billion and recently edged past Citigroup (over $100. 5 billion), which was at the 17th position

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
    HDFC Bank will be among the world's top 10 most valuable banks after its merger with the parent, mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC),  at the current valuations and will also be the first Indian bank to make it to the Top 10 club, a Times of India report said.

    India's largest private lender has a market capitalisation of about $108 billion and recently edged past Citigroup (over $100. 5 billion), which was at the 17th position, said the report.

    HDFC Bank is worth more than DBS Group and UBS and (both valued at around $58 billion). The country’s largest lender State Bank of India ($57 billion) is at number 32 ahead of BNP Paribas ($55 billion) in terms of valuation. The combined market cap of HDFC Bank and HDFC ($52 billion) would be around $160 billion.

    Also Read: HDFC Bank receives 'no adverse observations' from BSE, NSE on merger with HDFC

    The Financial Stability Board, an international body which makes recommendations on financial regulation, termed JP Morgan the most systemically important bank for 2021 followed by BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC.

    The board publishes a list of 30 systemically important banks worldwide. While the 2021 list does not have any Indian bank, it has four Chinese lenders. China has five banks in the Top 10, the most for any country.

    Also read: Banking Central | What does a bigger HDFC Bank mean for its closest rival?

    Meanwhile, HDFC Bank said it had received no adverse observations from the stock exchanges in relation to its proposed merger with parent entity Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd.

    The merger was announced in April this year after HDFC's board cleared the amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Ltd and HDFC Holdings Ltd with HDFC Bank.
