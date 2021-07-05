MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC Bank reports 14.4% growth in aggregate advances, loan of Rs 11,47,500 crores disbursed in 2020

HDFC Bank further reported a growth of around 1.3 percent over Rs 11,328 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank revealed in an exchange filing that its advances had aggregated to approximately Rs 11,47,500 crores as of June 30, 2021, a growth of nearly 14.4 percent over Rs 10,03,300 crores as of June 30, 2020. The Bank further reported a growth of around 1.3 percent over Rs 11,32,800 crores as of March 31, 2021.

Among loan categories, retail loans grew by around 9.0 percent over June 30, 2020 and were lower by around 1 percent as compared to March 31, 2021. Furthermore, commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 25 percent over June 30, 2020 and around 4.0 percent over March 31, 2021.

The Bank’s deposits also grew to approximately Rs 13,46,000 crores as of June 30, 2021, a growth of around 13.2 percent over Rs 11,89,400 crores as of June 30, 2020, the filing said.

Retail deposits grew by around 16.5 percent over June 30, 2020 and around 3.5 percent over March 31, 2021 while wholesale deposits remained stable as compared to June 30, 2020, and were lower by around 10 percent as compared to March 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Current Account Saving Account (CASA) deposits grew by 28.2 percent and aggregated to approximately Rs 6,12,000 crores as of June 30, 2021. The Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 45 percent as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 40.1 percent as of June 30, 2020 and 46.1 percent as of March 31, 2021.

Close

Related stories

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Bank also purchased loans aggregating Rs 5489 crores through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BSE #HDFC Bank #NSE
first published: Jul 5, 2021 09:59 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.