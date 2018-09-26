App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech renews IT deal with UK's Anglo American

The multi-year deal will see HCL continue to support Anglo American through the adoption of cloud and reducing the latter's global data centre footprint

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services major HCL Technologies said it has inked a five-year infrastructure services deal with global diversified mining business Anglo American.

The multi-year deal will see HCL continue to support Anglo American through the adoption of cloud and reducing the latter's global data centre footprint through continued consolidation of on-premise infrastructure, a statement said.

Through the renewed deal, HCL will further improve quality and consistency by standardising and centralising IT infrastructure services across both Anglo American and diamond company De Beers (in which Anglo American holds stake), it added.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

related news

Headquartered in the UK and listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges, Anglo American runs mining operations across Africa, North and South America and Australia. It has a workforce of 69,000 people worldwide.

HCL was enlisted as Anglo American's IT services partner in 2013 and has served in the same role for De Beers since 2014.

Sandeep Saxena, Senior Vice President at HCL Technologies, said rather the engagement with Anglo American has expanded into other areas as well.

"Our global delivery model also has a particularly important role to play, adding significant value through a mix of onsite and offshore technical skills that set Anglo American on course for future success," he added.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 09:42 pm

tags #Anglo American #Business #HCL

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.