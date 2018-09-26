HCL Tech renews IT deal with UK's Anglo American

IT services major HCL Technologies said it has inked a five-year infrastructure services deal with global diversified mining business Anglo American.

The multi-year deal will see HCL continue to support Anglo American through the adoption of cloud and reducing the latter's global data centre footprint through continued consolidation of on-premise infrastructure, a statement said.

Through the renewed deal, HCL will further improve quality and consistency by standardising and centralising IT infrastructure services across both Anglo American and diamond company De Beers (in which Anglo American holds stake), it added.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Headquartered in the UK and listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges, Anglo American runs mining operations across Africa, North and South America and Australia. It has a workforce of 69,000 people worldwide.

HCL was enlisted as Anglo American's IT services partner in 2013 and has served in the same role for De Beers since 2014.

Sandeep Saxena, Senior Vice President at HCL Technologies, said rather the engagement with Anglo American has expanded into other areas as well.

"Our global delivery model also has a particularly important role to play, adding significant value through a mix of onsite and offshore technical skills that set Anglo American on course for future success," he added.