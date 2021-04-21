MARKET NEWS

HCL Infosystems names Alok Sahu as CFO; to succeed Kapil Kapur

The company's Board of Directors has named Alok Sahu to succeed Kapur for the position of CFO with effect from June 1, 2021, a regulatory filing said.

PTI
April 21, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
HCL Infosystems on Wednesday said its Chief Financial Officer Kapil Kapur has resigned from the company.

The company's Board of Directors has named Alok Sahu to succeed Kapur for the position of CFO with effect from June 1, 2021, a regulatory filing said.

"... we submit that Mr Kapil Kapur, CFO of the company has informed the company about his resignation from the said position with the company with effect from the closing hours of May 31, 2021 to pursue other opportunities & interests," it said.

Alok Sahu, a chartered accountant by profession, is a finance professional who has over 25 years of experience in spearheading financial and accounting functions, the filing said.

He has been associated with HCL Infosystems since 1995.
