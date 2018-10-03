App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCC-HDC JV bags Rs 2,126 crore Mumbai Coastal Road Project

"HCC's share in the joint venture (JV) is 55 percent (Rs 1,169 crore) and the project is to be completed in four years (48 months)," the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure major Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) Wednesday said the company, in a joint venture with Hyundai Development Corporation (HDC), has been awarded a Rs 2,126 crore Mumbai Coastal Road Project contract by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

"HCC's share in the joint venture (JV) is 55 percent (Rs 1,169 crore) and the project is to be completed in four years (48 months)," the company said in a BSE filing.

"The scope of work includes design and construction of road, bridges, interchanges including reclamation and associated works between Baroda Palace near Haji Ali and the Worli end of Bandra Worli Sea Link," it added.

HCC said MCGM has envisaged the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) along the western seafront of the city to decongest existing roads.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hindustan Construction Company #Mumbai Coastal Road Project

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.