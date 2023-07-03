English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Harley-Davidson X440 India launch today. Check specs and expected price

    Harley-Davidson's X440 is an entry level motorcycle co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. It is expected to be priced around Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    Harley-Davidson

    For representational purpose.

    Harley-Davidson is poised to unveil its made-in-India and affordable X440 motorcycle in the Indian market on July 3. The bike has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

    The launch event will start at 7.20 pm and will be live-streamed through Harley-Davidson India’s official YouTube channel.

    Earlier, the US-based premium manufacturer unveiled the features of the motorcycle, saying it will be powered by air/oil cooled single-cylinder engine, single-cylinder 440cc engine. The X440 features MRF tyres sporting a retro tread pattern.

    It features single-disc brakes on the front and the rear wheel and provides dual-channel ABS as standard.

    As per the images shared by the company, the X440 has a round headlight with integrated Harley-Davidson branding, a single-pod instrument cluster and a flat handlebar. It has machined alloy wheels, and retro-style round indicators.

    The front wheel measures 18 inch, while the rear wheel is 17 inch and the  X440 body is held together by a tubular frame with preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers.

    Reports suggest the new X440 will be priced at around Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Moneycontrol couldn't verify this piece of information independently.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Harley Davidson India #Hero Moto Corp
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 11:58 am