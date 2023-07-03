Harley-Davidson X440 India launch today. Check specs and expected price

For representational purpose.

Harley-Davidson is poised to unveil its made-in-India and affordable X440 motorcycle in the Indian market on July 3. The bike has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

The launch event will start at 7.20 pm and will be live-streamed through Harley-Davidson India’s official YouTube channel.

Earlier, the US-based premium manufacturer unveiled the features of the motorcycle, saying it will be powered by air/oil cooled single-cylinder engine, single-cylinder 440cc engine. The X440 features MRF tyres sporting a retro tread pattern.

It features single-disc brakes on the front and the rear wheel and provides dual-channel ABS as standard.

As per the images shared by the company, the X440 has a round headlight with integrated Harley-Davidson branding, a single-pod instrument cluster and a flat handlebar. It has machined alloy wheels, and retro-style round indicators.

The front wheel measures 18 inch, while the rear wheel is 17 inch and the X440 body is held together by a tubular frame with preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers.

Reports suggest the new X440 will be priced at around Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Moneycontrol couldn't verify this piece of information independently.