Haldiram's mulls minority stake sale to General Atlantic: Report

Food company Haldiram's is in talks with private equity player General Atlantic for a minority stake sale that may value the company at $5-6 billion, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Sources told the publication that the US-based private equity firm is eyeing a 10 percent stake in Haldiram’s, which manufactures popular namkeen and other snacks.

Private equity firm TA Associates is also mulling buying a stake in the company, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

General Atlantic and Manohar Agarwal, who heads Haldiram’s in Delhi, have not yet responded to requests for comment by The Economic Times.

The publication also noted that TA Associates' Managing Director Dhiraj Poddar has not yet responded to the paper’s request for comment.

Haldiram’s operates out of three centres – Delhi, Nagpur and Kolkata – since the Agarwal family split the business between themselves in the 1990s.

In 2019, media outlets reported that cereal maker Kellogg’s was considering purchasing a stake in Haldiram’s, but the talks reportedly failed because Kellogg’s was interested in a majority stake.