App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

GSTN launches new toll-free number for helpdesk

The GSTN has come up with a new GST help desk toll-free calling number '1800 103 4786'. The caller may call on this number on 365 days in a year from 9 am to 9 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
GST
GST

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Wednesday said it has launched a new toll-free number for GST helpdesk, which will be operational 365 days for answering queries related to the indirect tax. In a statement, the GSTN said it has revamped GST helpdesk by introducing new features to improve taxpayers' experience by making the system more robust and transparent.

The GSTN has come up with a new GST help desk toll-free calling number '1800 103 4786'. The caller may call on this number on 365 days in a year from 9 am to 9 pm.

With the introduction of the toll-free number, the existing contact number for the GST helpdesk (0120-24888999) has been discontinued, the GSTN added.

Close

Further, 10 new languages were introduced on helpdesk. Till now, taxpayers had a facility to interact with the GST helpdesk agents in Hindi and English.

related news

Now they can interact in 10 other Indian languages -- Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi and Assamese.

Further, an improved version of Grievance Redressal Portal too has been launched. The GST helpdesk receives average 8,000 to 10,000 calls every day.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Goods and Services Tax Network #GSTN

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.