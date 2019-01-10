GST Council meet updates: Returns under composition scheme only once a year, says FM Arun Jaitley

Explainer | Here's how much you will pay if GST on under-construction houses is cut to 5%

GST and under-construction properties

Currently, GST is levied at an effective rate of 12 percent (standard rate of 18 percent less a deduction of six percent as land value) on premium housing and effective rate of eight percent (concessional rate of 12 percent less a deduction of four percent as land value) on affordable housing on payments made for under-construction property or ready-to-move-in flats where completion certificate has not been issued at the time of sale. However, GST is not levied on buyers of real estate properties for which completion certificate has been issued at the time of sale.

The GST Council now plans to reduce this rate, with many anticipating it to be reduced to five percent. A decision on this front is expected on today.

