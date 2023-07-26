Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: How to apply online for Gruha Scheme? Registrations, eligibility and benefits

The women identified as the head of a family in the Antyodaya, BPL and APL ration cards issued by the government will receive the benefit.

The Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Karnataka, announced by the Karnataka government, provides Rs 2,000 aid per month to women head of the family.

Registration for the scheme began on July 19 and would come into effect from August 17.

According to officials, the money will be transferred into the bank accounts of about 1.28 crore women heads of families in the state every year and is said to be one of the biggest such programmes in the country.

What is the Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Under the scheme, women heads of families, as identified in ration cards will be eligible for Rs 2,000 financial aid from the government every month, as long as the women or the husbands do not fall under the tax-paying bracket.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme eligibility

1. The women should belong to Antyodaya, BPL and APL families.

2. The women identified as the head of a family in the Antyodaya, BPL and APL ration cards issued by the government will receive the benefit.

3. Only one woman per family will get the benefit.

4. Women government employees are not eligible.

5. Women taxpayers are not eligible.

6. If the husband of the woman who is the head of the family is paying income tax or filing GST returns, the woman of that family will not be eligible.

Also Read | Gruha Jyothi Scheme in Karnataka: Who is eligible and how to apply online?

How to apply to Gruha Lakshmi Scheme online

Registration for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme began on July 19. Eligible women can register for the scheme online by following these steps:





Visit the Seva Sindhu Guarantee Schemes Portal. (https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in)



Click on the ‘Gruha Lakshmi Yojana’ option.



Click on ‘Click here to apply’ option.



Fill in the required information for the scheme and upload the documents.



Click the submit button and note the application form number for future reference.





Aadhaar card of the woman beneficiary



Aadhaar card of the husband of the beneficiary



Mobile number



Bank account details

