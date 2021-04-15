Greenpanel Industries Q4 PAT seen up 403.9% YoY to Rs 38.3 cr: YES Securities

Greenpanel Industries | Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 12,35,285 equity shares in the company at Rs 166.39 per share on the NSE. (Image: greenpanel.com)

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement and Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Greenpanel Industries to report net profit at Rs 38.3 crore up 403.9% year-on-year (up 25.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 52.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 363.4 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 352.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 103.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 82.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

