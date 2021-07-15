Greaves Cotton Q1 PAT to Rs 9 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Greaves Cotton to report net profit at Rs 9 crore (down 61.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 148.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 388 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 2,411 percent Y-o-Y (down 335 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

