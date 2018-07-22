App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt unlikely to move ahead on MMTC-STC merger

The ministry had also suggested that the government bear the expenses for VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) to be offered to about 600-700 employees of STC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government is unlikely to go ahead with the Commerce Ministry's proposal for merger of trading firms MMTC and STC, a senior official said. "It has been long that the Commerce Ministry forwarded the final cabinet note for the government's approval. It looks unlikely now," the official added.

State Trading Corporation (STC), Project & Equipment Corporation of India (PEC) and Metals & Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) are under the administrative control of the Commerce Ministry.

As per the proposal, the merger of the two trading firms would result in synergy of operations, which somewhat overlap.

The ministry had also suggested that the government bear the expenses for VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) to be offered to about 600-700 employees of STC.

related news

While the government wholly owns PEC, it has about 90 percent stake in MMTC and STC.

MMTC and STC were created in 1963 and 1956, respectively. PEC Ltd was carved out of STC in 1971-72.

According to industry observers, state trading companies like MMTC and STC have lost their relevance as well as business following liberalisation.

MMTC used to be a canalising agency for import and export of non-ferrous metals and fertilisers. Similarly, STC was an agency for import of essential items of mass consumption such as wheat, pulses, sugar and edible oils.

PEC was engaged in export and import of machinery and railway equipment.

For the full 2017-18 fiscal, MMTC posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.52 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 29.76 crore in the previous fiscal. STC too posted a profit of Rs 37.52 crore in 2017-18 against a net loss of Rs 166 crore in preceding financial year.
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 12:56 pm

tags #Business #MMTC #STC

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.