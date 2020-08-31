Govt plans national toy fair, toy labs to promote domestic manufacturing: Report

The government is working on plan to promote traditional locally manufactured toys, and might even begin quality control for imported toys from September 1.

The measures to boost domestic manufacturers might include toy labs, a national toy fair and innovative Indian-themed toys, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"We are aggressively pursuing the toy industry and are keen on foreign investment in the sector," an official told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The moves comes amid the government's Atmnairbhar Bharat Abhiyan, or push for self-reliance of the Indian economy. In his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has the "talent and ability" to become a toy-manufacturing hub.

Around 90 percent of the domestic toy market is comprised of imports from China and Taiwan, The Economic Times reported.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has contacted large manufacturers and is might hold a round table regarding investments in the industry, the report said.

The Centre is unlikely to defer quality control of imported toys, but traders have requested an extension of the deadline, the report added.

The quality control might include BIS checks on existing inventory in warehouses, the report said.