172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|govt-plans-national-toy-fair-toy-labs-to-promote-domestic-manufacturing-report-5775091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt plans national toy fair, toy labs to promote domestic manufacturing: Report

In his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has the "talent and ability" to become a toy-manufacturing hub.

Moneycontrol News
(Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)

The government is working on plan to promote traditional locally manufactured toys, and might even begin quality control for imported toys from September 1.

The measures to boost domestic manufacturers might include toy labs, a national toy fair and innovative Indian-themed toys, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"We are aggressively pursuing the toy industry and are keen on foreign investment in the sector," an official told the publication.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

The moves comes amid the government's Atmnairbhar Bharat Abhiyan, or push for self-reliance of the Indian economy. In his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has the "talent and ability" to become a toy-manufacturing hub.

Around 90 percent of the domestic toy market is comprised of imports from China and Taiwan, The Economic Times reported.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has contacted large manufacturers and is might hold a round table regarding investments in the industry, the report said.

The Centre is unlikely to defer quality control of imported toys, but traders have requested an extension of the deadline, the report added.

The quality control might include BIS checks on existing inventory in warehouses, the report said.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 09:19 am

tags #Business #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.