Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt okays Rs 5,300 cr capital infusion into IIFCL via recap bonds in FY20; Rs 10k cr next fiscal

The cabinet has also approved increasing the authorised capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on December 11 approved infusing additional Rs 5,300 crore capital into IIFCL through recapitalisation bonds in the current fiscal year. Another Rs 10,000 crore will be infused in 2020-21.

"This will be done through regular budgetary support and/or through issuance of recapitalization bonds," an official statement said.

The timing, terms and conditions will be decided by the Department of Economic Affairs.

The cabinet has also approved increasing the authorised capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore.

"This will enable IIFCL to create requisite headroom for borrowing, thus enabling it to finance big ticket infrastructure projects in line with government's target to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure sector over the next five years," the statement added.

IIFCL was set up in 2006 for providing long-term finance to viable infrastructure projects across sectors.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #Business #Economy #IIFCL #India

