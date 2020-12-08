PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt issues FEMA notification for 74% FDI in defence through automatic route

The government has clearly mentioned that all foreign investment in the defence sector is subject to security clearance by the Ministry of Home Affairs and as per guidelines of the Ministry of Defence..

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 10:56 PM IST
LCA “Tejas” | The Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC)

LCA “Tejas” | The Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC)


The Union government on December 8 issued another notification regarding changes in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) permitting foreign direct investment (FDI) in defence production up to 74 percent under the automatic route.

Earlier in September, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry raised the FDI limit for the defence sector through the automatic route to 74 per cent from 49 per cent. This was done in line with the decisions taken by the Centre in August. The raised limits would help the firms seeking new industrial licences.

Aatmanirbhar push for defence sector | India allows 74% FDI in defence manufacturing: PM Modi







As per the new policy, the increased FDI limit can go beyond 74 percent wherever it is likely to result in access to modern technology or for other reasons that should be recorded. This increased limit will be applicable subject to industrial licence under the Industries (Development & Regulation) Act, 1951, and manufacturing of small arms and ammunition under the Arms Act, 1959.








Firms seeking new industrial licences will be permitted FDI up to 74 percent under the automatic route. For infusion of fresh foreign investment up to 49 percent in a company not seeking industrial licence, there should be a mandatory submission of a declaration with the Ministry of Defence in case there is a change in equity or shareholding pattern or transfer of stake by existing investor to the new foreign investor. It should be submitted within 30 days of such change.

Close

Related stories

The Central government has clearly mentioned that all foreign investment in the sector is subject to security clearance by the Ministry of Home Affairs and as per guidelines of the Ministry of Defence.

Among other details, the ministry has stated that investee company should be structured to be self-sufficient in the areas of product design and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 had announced the Centre's plan to allow 74 percent FDI in the defence sector through the automatic route. He pointed out that the move may prove a major push for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence manufacturing.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aatmanirbhar Bharat #Business #defence sector #FDI #FEMA #Narendra Modi
first published: Dec 8, 2020 10:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.