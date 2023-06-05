English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Govt gets Rs 4,185.31 crore from Coal India stake sale

    The holding of the government has come down to 63.13 per cent in the coal producer after the offer-for-sale (OFS), CIL said in a stock exchange filing.

    PTI
    June 05, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST
    Govt gets Rs 4,185.31 cr from Coal India stake sale

    Govt gets Rs 4,185.31 cr from Coal India stake sale

    The government has mopped up Rs 4,185 crore through a three per cent stake sale in state-run Coal India.

    The holding of the government has come down to 63.13 per cent in the coal producer after the offer-for-sale (OFS), CIL said in a stock exchange filing.

    The government has received Rs 4,185 crore through a 3 per cent stake sale in state-run Coal India, as per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website.

    The government last week sold three per cent stake in CIL and the issue was oversubscribed by both retail and institutional investors.

    So far in the current fiscal, the government has mopped up Rs 4,235 crore from PSU stake sale. The full-year target from disinvestment has been pegged at Rs 51,000 crore.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Coal India #government #OFS
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:43 pm