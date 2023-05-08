English
    Govt bans apple imports of price less than Rs 50/Kg

    However, minimum import price condition shall not be applicable for imports from Bhutan, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said.

    May 08, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST
    The Union government on May 8 announced a ban of the import of apples if its imported price is less than Rs 50 per Kg.

    "Import of apples…is prohibited wherever the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) import price is less than equal to Rs 50 per Kg," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

    However, minimum import price condition shall not be applicable for imports from Bhutan, the DGFT said.

    Also Read: US seeks removal of tariffs on American apples imported by India

    India imported apples worth $296 million in 2023 against $385.1 million in 2022.

    The main countries which export apples to India include the US, Iran, Brazil, UAE, Afghanistan, France, Belgium, Chile, Italy, Turkey, New Zealand, South Africa and Poland.

    (With PTI inputs)

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:45 pm