App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves BEML's strategic disinvestment

Naik said the strategic disinvestment of BEML Ltd will be to the extent of 26 per cent out of the government shareholding of 54.03 per cent with transfer of management control to the strategic buyer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government has given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of defence public sector undertaking BEML Ltd. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said this while replying to a question in Lok Sabha.

He said the strategic disinvestment of BEML Ltd will be to the extent of 26 per cent out of the government shareholding of 54.03 per cent with transfer of management control to the strategic buyer.

BEML Ltd serves core sectors such as defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure. The company operates under three major business verticals -- mining and construction, defence, and rail and metro.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #BEML Ltd #Business #India #Market news

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.