Government seeks legal opinion to draft regulations on e-pharmacies' operations

The Ministry of chemicals and fertilisers has sought legal opinion to draft regulation to curb operations of e-pharmacies, CNBC TV-18 reported on March 23.

The government feels that e-pharmacies should not be allowed to sell medicines online as they fear data leaks and misuse of data via such pharmacies, the report said.

According to the report, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) issued show-cause notices to over 20 e-pharmacies. These e-pharmacies have sought time from the government to respond to the notices.

A few days ago, news agency PTI reported that the Union Health Ministry is mulling regulations and stringent action against e-pharmacies, including banning them completely, following concerns over data privacy, malpractices in the sector, and irrational sale of drugs.

The revised draft of the New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, which has been sent for inter-ministerial consultation, states, "The central government may regulate, restrict or prohibit the sale or distribution of any drug by online mode, by notification."