Government raises custom duty on certain components used to manufacture open cell

Custom duty of 5 percent will be imposed from November 12 on the imports of components used in manufacturing of open cell for LED/LCD TV panels.
In a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said 5 percent duty would be levied on chip on film, printed circuit board assembly and cell (glass board/substrate) used in manufacture of open cell.
EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said the government recently categorised TVs as a restricted item for the purposes of import in India. Now, it has increased the customs duty on specified components used in manufacturing of open cell used in LED/LCD TV panels from Nil to 5 per cent, he added.