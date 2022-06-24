English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Government expects to shower in up to Rs 1 lakh crore during 5G auctions

    Spectrum totalling 72 gigahertz (Ghz) would be put on the block in the auction expected to commence on July 26.

    June 24, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    The government expects to earn Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore from upcoming 5G auctions, CNBC TV18 reported on Friday.

    Spectrum totalling 72 gigahertz (Ghz) would be put on the block in the auction expected to commence on July 26.

    However, a report by IIFL indicates that a large chunk of the spectrum could remain unsold as the three big players in the market – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea – will likely only spend about Rs 71,000 crore in the auction.

    The department of telecom had received the cabinet’s approval to auction 5G spectrum earlier this month which will have 10 times more speed and capacity than 4G.

    According to the CNBC TV18 sources, high demand is being seen for mid and high-frequency bands in the auction.

    Close
    Telcos are expected to move fast on rolling out their services as 5G is expected to reach India’s urban centres by mid-next year.
    Tags: #5G auction #Bharti Airtel #reliance jio #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 12:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.