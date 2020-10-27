Google's push for sustainability: Latest range of Pixel and Nest products uses recycled materials

Google has announced that its latest range of Pixel and Nest products, which are ahead of schedule, use recycled material.

This is part of its aim to include recycled materials in all of its Made By Google products including Pixel phones, Pixelbooks, Google Home speakers, Nest devices, and accessories like phone cases and charging stands by 2022.

"Google’s focus on incorporating recycled materials in our hardware design not only supports our sustainability commitments but also enables our supply chain partners to confidently invest in and develop these types of materials so that the wider consumer electronics industry can use them too," said David Bourne, Google's Sustainability Systems Architect, in a blog post.

He also said the back housing of the Pixel 5 is made with 100 percent recycled aluminum. It is Google's first product to use recycled aluminum, which not only eliminates the use of mined aluminum in the enclosure, but also reduces waste.

As for the Nest Audio it has 70 per cent recycled plastic across its enclosure parts including the acoustic fabric. This is the same sustainable fabric that was introduced with the Nest Mini last year. Google uses 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, in the trim plate in the new Nest Thermostat.

Bourne noted that Google aims to make its product packaging 100 percent plastic-free and 100 percent recyclable by 2025.

"To get us there, we need to uncover alternative, recyclable materials that will still protect our products. It’ll take partnering with our suppliers, tinkering in the lab and sharing learnings across the industry, but we’ll get there," he said.