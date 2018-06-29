App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google celebrates 125th birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis with doodle

Mahalanobis is credited as the founder of the Indian Statiscal Insitute (ISI). He was a founding member of the Planning Commission — famous for its five year plans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Google celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of eminent statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis with a doodle on June 29.

Mahalanobis is credited as the founder of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). He was also a founding member of the Planning Commission — famous for its varied reports, including the five year plans.

Mahalanobis was educated at Brahmo Boys School in Kolkata, which was founded by Raja Ram Mohan Roy. He studied Physics at the Presidency College and pursued higher education at the University of London where he was introduced to statistics.

He is known for laying the groundwork for pilot surveys and sampling methods among other for data collection in the 1930s. These methods culminated in the National Sample Survey (NSS).

Launched in 1949, the NSS was one of the most ambitious household surveys of the time, covering over 1,800 villages and over 1 lakh households across the country.  The methods used by the NSS became the standard for household surveys across the world.

The surveys incorporated data on several topics between 1937 and 1944, covering tea drinking habits, consumer expenditure, crop acreage and plant diseases.

Mahalanobis served as the honorary statistical adviser to the Government of India in 1949. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his work in 1968. Mahalanobis died on 28 June, 1972, a day before his 79th birthday.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 10:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Google Doodle #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.