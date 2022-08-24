English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Gold prices zoom Rs 274 amid firm global cues

    Silver also jumped Rs 448 to Rs 55,682 per kg from Rs 55,234 per kg in the previous trade.

    PTI
    August 24, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
    Gold, gold prices

    Gold, gold prices

    Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday rose Rs 274 to Rs 51,909 per 10 grams amid firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,635 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

    Silver also jumped Rs 448 to Rs 55,682 per kg from Rs 55,234 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,749 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.11 per ounce.

    "Gold prices recovered on weaker dollar and ease in US bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
    PTI
    Tags: #Gold #gold price #silver #Silver price
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 03:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.