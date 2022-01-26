MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Gold falls on firm dollar as Fed verdict looms; palladium rallies

Money markets are pricing in a first rate rise in March, followed by three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

Reuters
January 26, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Gold retreated on Wednesday as the dollar firmed with investors awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, while supply concerns fuelled by tensions over Ukraine drove an 8% rally in palladium.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.9% to $1,831.70 per ounce at 10:51 a.m. ET (1551 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 1% to $1,833.50.

Silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $23.74.

ALSO READ: Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal rates may remain choppy amid mixed cues

The dollar .DXY held near a 2-1/2-week high in the run up to the policy decision at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT). Money markets are pricing in a first rate rise in March, followed by three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

Close

Related stories

Gold is being driven by "a combination of profit-taking after making new recent highs and ahead of the Fed meeting, a little firmness in the dollar and the prospect of rate hikes," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Analysts said interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, but bullion has remained supported on safe-haven demand amid a standoff between Western powers and Russia over concerns that Moscow may invade Ukraine.

"Even more aggressive rate hikes may end up being positive for gold as it will further raise the risk of a policy mistake from the Federal Reserve as it increases recessionary risks," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen wrote in a note.

Palladium XPD=, meanwhile, jumped 6.4% to $2,341.50 an ounce, having hit its highest since Sept. 8 at $2,378.98, while platinum XPT= climbed 2.2% to $1,047.45.

High Ridge's Meger attributed the palladium rally to the Ukraine situation, since Russia was a key producer.

Platinum and palladium are used in emissions-reducing autocatalysts for vehicles.

Heraeus precious metals wrote in a note on Tuesday that palladium would "remain volatile this year as the market is finely balanced and any events which change supply or demand could shift the market further into surplus or into deficit."
Reuters
Tags: #gold prices #US Federal Reserve
first published: Jan 26, 2022 10:13 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.