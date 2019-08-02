App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:53 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Godrej Consumer expects volume growth for the industry to improve going ahead

Vivek Gambhir, managing director and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products believes that the pickup in monsoon will alleviate rural stress.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Vivek Gambhir, managing director and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), expects volume growth for the industry to improve going forward due to efforts being taken to improve liquidity in the market.

“The factor that makes us feel optimistic is a lot of effort to improve liquidity in the market. Hopefully, with further reduction in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rates, I think liquidity should improve in the market. All of these factors make us believe that the volume growth should be much better for the industry going forward,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Discussing the Q1 earnings, Gambhir said, “June was definitely much stronger than April and May. Definitely, I feel that things have bottomed down and going forward given the actions that we are planning along with our new innovations focus, things should be much better in the quarters ahead as far as India is concerned.”

Close

“Internationally we delivered a constant currency growth of 9 percent where I think Indonesia has been steady, though slightly below expectations. Africa had some challenges, but the team is taking lots of corrective actions to get growth back into double digits,” he added.

related news

Gambhir believes that the pickup in monsoon will alleviate rural stress. “The consumption slowdown has been persisting over the last 6-9 months, but hopefully with the kind of pickup that we have seen in the monsoon over the last couple of weeks, that should alleviate some of the rural stress which is one of the biggest factors as far as the slowdown was concerned."

Speaking about price cuts, Gambhir said, “For insecticides, we have already taken some price cuts in certain parts of India. We will keep on evaluating it. On the soap segment, we have already taken enough pricing cuts. Let us see how the demand environment pans out. On the hair colour side, we do not expect too many pricing actions. However, in insecticides, certainly, we will evaluate and see how the demand environment pans out.”

Source: CNBC-TV 18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.