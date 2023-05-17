Go First flight cancellations: IRP launches website to claim refunds; check details

A Go First aircraft.

Following Go First's operations shutdown due to financial burden, the airline's Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) has launched a website to claim refunds from the airline.

The website is gofirstclaims.in/claims. The claims process requires you to sign up on this website and fill out a claim form.

Go First

You’ll need to upload at least one supporting document that shows your claim (this could be a copy of your ticket/cancellation). Eventually, after filling up the entire form, you need to sign it before uploading.

Facing financial crunch, Go First stopped flying since May 3. So far this month, several lessors have approached aviation regulator DGCA for deregistration and repossession of Go First's 45 planes.

It may be noted that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will pass its order on May 22 on petitions filed by three aircraft lessors against Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Soon after the NCLT admitted the airline's plea, leading lessor SMBC Aviation moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT ruling.

On May 11, SMBC Aviation told the appellate tribunal that the Indian aviation sector is being seen as a risky jurisdiction in light of the fate of Kingfisher and Jet Airways.

Two other lessors -- G Y Aviation and SFV Aircraft Holdings -- also moved the appellate tribunal. These lessors have around 21 planes that have been leased to Go First.

Last week, the Delhi-based principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) appointed an interim resolution professional to look after the affairs of Go First and also suspended its board as part of the insolvency resolution process.

Go First has around 55 aircraft in its fleet and 28 of them are grounded due to non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines. The grouding of the planes resulted in fund crunch and forced the airline, which has been flying for more than 17 years, to file for insolvency proceedings.