Bank of Baroda makes provision of Rs 500 crore against Go First loan, says MD & CEO

Bank of Baroda has set aside Rs 500 crore against an advance to Go First, the airline that filed for voluntary insolvency earlier in May, apart from collateral for part of the loan, said Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO), Bank of Baroda.

“We have Rs 1,000 crore collateral on tangible securities and Rs 500 crore as provision in this quarter,” Chadha said after the state-owned lender announced its fourth-quarter results.

The bank lent Rs 1,430 crore to the cash-strapped airline.

Earlier, Moneycontrol reported that banks are not looking at lending further to Go First before completion of the resolution process.

Go First’s insolvency petition was filed under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which allows a debtor to initiate proceedings against itself.

The airline owes lenders, including Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Deutsche Bank and IDBI Bank, Rs 6,521 crore, according to its petition.

The airline suspended flights and filed for voluntary insolvency in the National Company Law Tribunal in New Delhi on May 2. The NCLT admitted Go First’s petition on May 10, granting it bankruptcy protection and disallowing lessors from repossessing the carrier’s aircraft.

Go First blamed faulty Pratt & Whitney engines for grounding half of its fleet, for which it is seeking compensation and replacement engines.

However, with fewer operating aircraft, its market share shrank, leading to loss of revenue and delayed payments to vendors.

