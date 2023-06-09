Go First extends suspension of flight operations till June 14

On May 2, the Wadia group-owned airline requested voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as an interim moratorium on financial obligations due to liabilities of Rs 11,463 crore.

Crisis-hit Go First airlines on June 9 further extended the suspension of its flight operations till June 14 even as it expressed hope that it would soon be able to resume bookings.

The cash-starved airlines, which has been granted bankruptcy protection, had previously suspended operations until June 12.

In an update on its Twitter handle, Go First said that due to "operational reasons", "flights scheduled till June 14, 2023, have been cancelled".

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly… as you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly...," it added.

Requesting customers to be patient, Go First said: “We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can… As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations We will be able to resume bookings shortly. Thank you for your patience.

The airline also promised that a full refund of the ticket prices would be made to the original mode of payment soon.

In its petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Go First requested that the civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and suppliers of necessary goods and services be prevented from taking any recovery actions.

Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, stopped flying on May 3. DGCA directed the cash-strapped airline to stop bookings till further orders.

After hearing the Wadia Group-owned budget carrier's plea on May 4, the NCLT reserved its order. The airline had on May 8 stopped the sale of tickets on its website and also on online travel platforms.

On May 10, NCLT admitted the airline's voluntary plea insolvency resolution and appointed Abhilash Lal as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to manage the affairs of the carrier. The proceedings were opposed by some lessors who wanted their aircraft back.

On May 22, the NCLAT upheld NCLT's decision to admit Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, thus preventing lessors from taking over the aircraft. The ruling had come on petitions filed by four lessors opposing the insolvency resolution proceedings of the airline.

A claim management portal 'gofirstclaims.in/claims' has been launched for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Go First.

The low-cost carrier had said its financial crisis was sparked by "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. The US engine maker, part of Raytheon Technologies, has called the claims without evidence.