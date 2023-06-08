MC Exclusive: Go First's sole intent is to hijack insolvency process, Delhivery alleges in plea

Go First

Logistics company Delhivery, in their application filed in Go First's insolvency plea, has alleged that the airline deliberately took payments from them despite knowing that it was filing for voluntary insolvency.

According to the application filed in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by Delhivery, the airline received over Rs 1.58 crore from the logistics company for rendering domestic cargo consignment services but never acted on it. The money was paid as per the terms of an agreement that the companies entered into in 2020 and was last renewed in August 2022.

The plea, which Moneycontrol has reviewed, notes that Go First received Rs 57 lakh on May 2, the day it filed for insolvency, despite being aware that it may not be able to render the services even in the future as Go First does not have operable fleet in its own admission.

The plea notes that "the sole intent of Go First in preferring the insolvency petition is to hijack the process in detriment of Delhivery's bonafide, the plea is an abuse of process of law."

According to the plea, Go First was aware of its financial position as early as April 28, when it prepared statement of accounts to be submitted to the tribunal. It has further been alleged that Go First's board passed a special resolution on April 30 to file the plea for voluntary insolvency. However, the company received Rs 57 lakh on May 2, despite knowing fully well of its future course of action.

Delhivery has alleged that the airline has received the money in a fraudulent and malafide manner. According to Delhivery, they have now been forced to ask for a refund of their money the IRP just for trusting the airline and making payments.

The plea also alleges that Go First's insolvency was filed solely to thwart its creditors from taking any other legal recourse to recover money due to them and 'is a brazen attempt to subvert the law using legal process.'

Citing the above reasons, Delhivery sought for a tribunal's order declaring that Go First initiated the plea fraudulently and direct the airline to pay a penalty for doing so.

The application came up for hearing on June 8 at NCLT, wherein the tribunal has sought for the response of Go First's Interim Resolution Professional's (IRP) to Delhivery's application. The plea is now listed for hearing on July 24.

On June 5, NCLT sought response of the IRP in applications by three lessors to exempt them from moratorium, as they had terminated their leases prior to moratorium order. The hearing on these applications are now set to happen on June 15.

Two aircraft lessors and one engine lessor filed applications regarding the status of their aircraft and engines pursuant to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) May 22 order, which upheld Go First's insolvency and directed the lessors to file an appropriate application at the NCLT to ascertain the status of leases terminated prior to the airline being admitted to insolvency.

The aircraft lessors to Go First, such as SMBC aviation capital, SFV Aircraft Holdings and GY Aviation Lease, challenged the order of the NCLT admitting the cash-strapped airline's plea for insolvency. The lessors argued at the NCLAT that Go First is using the insolvency proceedings to hold on to aircraft that it does not own.

On May 10, the principal bench of NCLT at Delhi admitted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process.

The tribunal appointed an IRP while suspending the board and putting a moratorium on the debt-ridden airline's financial obligations.

Founded by billionaire Nusli Wadia, Go First, earlier GoAir, filed for bankruptcy on May 2, blaming US engine maker Pratt & Whitney for grounding half its fleet due to faulty engines.

The ultra-low-cost airline has liabilities worth around Rs 11,000 crore.