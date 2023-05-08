DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

gofirst

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 5 asked bankrupt airline Go First to stop selling any more air tickets with immediate effect until further orders.

The Indian aviation regulator has issued a show cause notice to the airline questioning why its licence should not be cancelled in view of its failure to operate flights.

The DGCA has given GoFirst till May 24 to respond after which a decision will be taken by the regulator on Go First's Air Operator Certificate.

The DGCA in its notice to Go First asked the airline why its AOC should not be revoked over "failure to continue ops in safe, efficient & reliable manner".

“In view of the sudden cancellation of flights and initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by Go Airlines (India) Limited (Go First), DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Go First under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for their failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner,” said a senior DGCA official.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

ALSO READ: Lessors won't be able to repossess GoFirst aircraft if bankruptcy code kicks in

The airline had on May 8 stopped the sale of tickets on its website and also on online travel platforms like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, etc.

Go First has cancelled all flights since May 3 and moved a plea with the NCLT to begin voluntary insolvency proceedings.

The stalled domestic carrier on May 8 asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to expedite an order on its plea for a moratorium.

The cash-strapped airline has cited urgency as the tribunal had on May 4 reserved its order on the issue.

ALSO READ : MC Exclusive | Cash burn of Rs 200 crore a month leaves GoFirst broke: CEO

Go First has informed the NCLT that it has received notices from lessors for termination, and has also moved the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in this matter.

“Lessors are beginning to take possession when NCLT is seized of the case. We are not being allowed access for maintenance work,” the company has told the tribunal.

Go First, in its petition filed before the tribunal on May 2, sought directions to restrain aircraft lessors from taking any recovery action as well as restrain aviation watchdog DGCA and suppliers of essential goods and services from initiating adverse actions.

Another request is that the DGCA, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and private airport operators should not cancel any departure and parking slots allotted to the company.

ALSO READ : Present tense, future imperfect for employees as Go First heads for insolvency

The airline also wants fuel suppliers to continue supply for aircraft operations and not terminate the present contractual arrangements.

With liabilities of Rs 11,463 crore and a financial crunch, the Wadia group-owned airline has sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as an interim moratorium on financial obligations.

After hearing the plea on May 4, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reserved its order.