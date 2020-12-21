MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

GMR Infrastructure gets nod from stock exchanges on proposed rejig plan

The company said it will file the scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) within six months.

PTI
December 21, 2020 / 02:26 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GMR Infrastructure on Monday said it has received consent from stock exchanges, with no adverse observations, on its proposed restructuring involving demerger of its non-airport vertical business.

The company said it will file the scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) within six months.

"...The company has received consent of the stock exchanges, with no adverse observations, to file the scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal, within six months," GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it had filed an application to "the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India towards the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement amongst GMR Power Infra (GPIL), GMR Infrastructure, GMR Power and Urban Infra and their respective shareholders (scheme)".

In August this year, GMR Infrastructure unveiled a strategic group restructuring plan involving demerger of non-airport vertical business as part of efforts to simplify the corporate holding structure.

Close

Related stories

The restructuring is a step in the right direction towards creating pure plays in different businesses of the group thereby attracting sector-specific global investors and unlocking value for the current shareholders of GMR Infrastructure, the company had then said in a statement.

“Separate listing of both the airport and non-airport businesses will also help in simplifying the corporate holding structure. The vertical split demerger will go a long way in facilitating deeper understanding of the airport business independently as compared to other business verticals within the group,” the statement added.

Currently, GMR group operates the country's busiest aerodrome, Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, and Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Also, it operates Cebu airport in the Philippines.

Once the scheme is implemented, GMR Infrastructure would emerge as India's only pure play-listed airports company and all existing shareholders would continue to have their same shareholding in the company.

The scheme is subject to customary approvals including stock exchanges and NCLT.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #GMR Infrastructure #Market news #NCLT
first published: Dec 21, 2020 02:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.