Glutone Serum - Skincare product launch of 2019, sold out on Day 1!

After the huge success of the Glutone range of skin supplements on ClickOnCare over the last one year, Adroit Biomed launched Glutone Serum, a luxury skincare epitome on December 10, 5 pm IST.

Exclusive to ClickOnCare.com, the fad for this product was way over the top and it broke some of the records in skin care industry.

The biggest skincare product launch of 2019, Glutone Serum! Sold out on the first day itself. With just the hint of this product on social media, its craze led to pre-bookings a week before the launch.

The pre-booking numbers ran into thousands with 1000+ orders booked in the first few minutes. ClickOnCare takes pride in hosting one of its kind, the biggest luxury skincare launch in India. Our brand association with Adroit is data driven, to reach the right set of customers for our products. The launch has evidently been a great success as we observe the trending responses for the Glutone Serum on social platforms directly from the users” quotes Akshat Malik, Founder & CEO of ClickOnCare.com

The trust for ClickOnCare's service and Glutone range of products have swelled the post-launch responses.