English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 PAT may dip 41.8% YoY to Rs 178.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 4.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,841.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Broker Research
    July 08, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to report net profit at Rs 178.4 crore down 41.8% year-on-year (up 14.6% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 4.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,841.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 464.6 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Healthcare

    Close
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #healthcare #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 05:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.