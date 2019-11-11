Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment gel

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide gel used in treatment of acute acne.

The approval granted to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc by the US Food and Drug Administration is for Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel, 0.1 per cent/2.5 per cent, which is the the generic version of Epiduo gel, 0.1 per cent/2.5 per cent of of Galderma Laboratories LP, the company said in a statement.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending September 2019, Glenmark said Epiduo Gel, 0.1 per cent/2.5 per cent had achieved annual sales of approximately USD 33.7 million.