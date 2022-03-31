English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Fully cooperating with CCI investigation: Apollo Tyres

    Another tyre maker Ceat Ltd had also confirmed a visit by the officials of the anti-trust regulator for a 'routine enquiry' but denied any wrongdoing in the conduct of its business.

    PTI
    March 31, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
    Apollo Tyres | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 223.54 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 443.8 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,707.47 crore from Rs 5,194.66 crore YoY.

    Apollo Tyres | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 223.54 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 443.8 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,707.47 crore from Rs 5,194.66 crore YoY.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Apollo Tyres on Thursday said it is cooperating with the investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), asserting that it has acted in compliance with competition laws. CCI officials visited the offices of Apollo Tyre on Wednesday.

    Another tyre maker Ceat Ltd had also confirmed a visit by the officials of the anti-trust regulator for a 'routine enquiry' but denied any wrongdoing in the conduct of its business.

    "We are fully cooperating with the anti-trust regulator's investigation and have provided all the details required," a spokesperson of Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

    The spokesperson further said, "We are of the firm view that we have acted and will continue to act in compliance with the competition laws." The spokesperson reiterated that the company "follows the highest level of governance practices and operates within the letter and by spirit of the law.

    On Wednesday, a Ceat Ltd spokesperson in a statement said he CCI officials visited the company's office for a "routine enquiry". "As a responsible corporate we are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation," the spokesperson had said in a statement.

    Close
    The spokesperson further said, "We categorically deny any wrongdoing in our conduct of business."
    PTI
    Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Business #CCI #Companies
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 11:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.