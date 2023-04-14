English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Fuel prices on April 14: No change in petrol and diesel rates in major cities

    Crude oil prices have edged up after a surprise OPEC+ decision to cut production. Investors will keenly parse the IEA's monthly monthly oil market outlook for signs of faltering demand due to slowdown fears.

    April 14, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST
    No change in petrol, diesel price

    There is no change in fuel prices on April 14, 2023.

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changed fuel prices today. Petrol and diesel continue to retail at the prevailing prices in major cities across India.

    In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.
    In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

    Oil prices are edging up on account of the OPEC+ decision to cut production. Analysts fear that Indian OMCs could stare at losses if the crude oil simmers and reaches $100 a barrel.

    Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.26 per barrel by 0035 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.36 a barrel.

    Lower expected Russian output is supporting the firmness in crude oil prices.

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

    Thursday, 13th April, 2023

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Thursday, 13th April, 2023

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Investors will keenly parse the IEA's monthly monthly oil market outlook for signs of faltering demand due to slowdown fears.

    Tags: #diesel price #inflation #Oil prices #Petrol price
    first published: Apr 14, 2023 08:26 am