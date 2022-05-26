English
    FTX CEO could donate up to $1 billion for US elections in 2024

    $1 billion would be what Sam Bankman-Fried called a ‘soft ceiling’

    Murtuza Merchant
    May 26, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
    Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto exchange FTX, in the Bahamas. (Image: Bloomberg)

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of FTX cryptocurrency exchange, said he could donate up to $1 billion in the next United States presidential election in 2024, more than four times the highest amount contributed last time.

    “I would guess north of a $100 million,” Bankman-Fried said on The Pushkin Industries podcast, when asked how much he would give in the next US election cycle. “As for how much north of that, I don’t know. It really does depend on what happens. It’s really dependent on exactly who’s running where for what, and these things are super contingent.”

    Asked if he was prepared to donate $1 billion, Bankman-Fried said, “Yeah, I think that’s a decent, like, thing to look at as a — I would hate to say hard ceiling, because who knows what’s going to happen between now and then — but as at least sort of as a soft ceiling.”

    A donation of $1 billion would exceed the largest contribution made in the presidential polls of 2020 multiple times over, according to OpenSecrets, a website tracking campaign finance and lobbying data.

    In 2020, Sheldon and Miriam Adelson backed the Republicans with a $218 million donation, and Michael Bloomberg donated $152 million to the Democrats, making them the largest individual donors to political parties. The FTX founder backed Joe Biden in 2020.

    Bankman-Fried, 30, launched FTX in 2019. The exchange and its US operations hit a combined $40 billion valuation in January, according to Forbes, which assessed his net worth at $21.1 billion as of May 26.

    Bankman-Fried also stressed on the importance of good governance to prevent a COVID-19 like pandemic in the future, costing governments “tens of billions of dollars.”

    “I think that I’m going to be looking a lot less at political parties from that perspective and a lot more about sane governance and ads for the things that I care the most about,” the FTX chief said.

    He said the US has both a big opportunity and a big responsibility to the world to shepherd the West in a powerful but responsible manner since everything the country does has “massive ripple effects on what the future looks like.”



    Murtuza Merchant is a former senior journalist and a communications professional, having worked with leading news agencies such as ANI, PTI and HT for over a decade. He is an expert in the crypto and blockchain space, having covered and written extensively on these industries.
    Tags: #Business #FTX cryptocurrency #Politics #Sam Bankman-Fried #US presidential elections 2024 #world
    first published: May 26, 2022 12:32 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.